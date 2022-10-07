LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 91,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,512. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

