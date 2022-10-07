LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises about 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,523,346,000 after acquiring an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,699,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.83 and a 200-day moving average of $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

