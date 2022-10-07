LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 88,532 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,389 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 88,532 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.05% of First Solar worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in First Solar by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,017 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in First Solar by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley purchased 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley acquired 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $4,003,527 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.34. The company had a trading volume of 181,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,785. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $145.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

