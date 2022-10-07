Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

