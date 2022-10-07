Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

