Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.89. 4,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $84.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 554,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 416,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 105,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.