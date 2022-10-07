Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $260,400.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,755,594 shares in the company, valued at $47,837,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $177,200.00.
- On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $341,400.00.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.
Legacy Housing Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $17.28 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $421.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 99,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 18.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
