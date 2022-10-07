Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 20 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,403.64.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $38.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $891.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,934. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,711.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $918.01 and a 200 day moving average of $886.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

