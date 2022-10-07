Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Sells 209 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $129.40. 62,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478,164. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

