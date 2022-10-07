Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 82,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,534 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 97,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $70.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

