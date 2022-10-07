Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 3.6% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 106.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.55.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $14.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.96. 8,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

