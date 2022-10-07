Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $238,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.2 %

NOW traded down $17.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $400.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,572. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 441.90, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.71 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

