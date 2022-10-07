Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 17,364 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 17,364 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for approximately 1.4% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 682,373 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,412,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

WYNN stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,714. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.28.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

