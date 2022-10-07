LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.86.

LendingTree Stock Performance

TREE stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. LendingTree has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $630,067.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

