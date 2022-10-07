Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.49 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.44-1.49 EPS.

LEVI opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,948 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,114 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,504 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

