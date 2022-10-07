Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.44-1.49 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $14.56. 126,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,031. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

