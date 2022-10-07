Light Year Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (LC)

Light Year (LC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Light Year token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Light Year has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Light Year has a market cap of $33,719.34 and $29,618.00 worth of Light Year was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Light Year alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

About Light Year

Light Year was first traded on December 29th, 2021. Light Year’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,200,000 tokens. Light Year’s official Twitter account is @lightyear_game and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Light Year is lightyear.game. Light Year’s official message board is medium.com/@lightyear-game.

Buying and Selling Light Year

According to CryptoCompare, “Light Year (LC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Light Year has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Light Year is 0.00494381 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lightyear.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Light Year directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Light Year should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Light Year using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Light Year Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Light Year and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.