Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $10.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.56. 7,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,335. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

