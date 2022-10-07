Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 382.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,852 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1,621.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 113.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 68,684 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at $3,094,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,175. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.