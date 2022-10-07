Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

MO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 331,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,396,993. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

