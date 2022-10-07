Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,528 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.71. The stock had a trading volume of 75,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

