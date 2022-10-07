Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,608 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 5,487.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 407,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

