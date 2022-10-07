Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,225.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,258,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,646 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,773,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,544,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,741,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 500,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,480. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $45.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90.

