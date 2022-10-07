Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,097 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

