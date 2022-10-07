Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $801,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 713,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,744,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.05. 26,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,491. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

