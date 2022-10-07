Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $139,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 2,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,481. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

