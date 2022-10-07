LIQ Protocol (LIQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $316,859.00

LIQ Protocol (LIQ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. LIQ Protocol has a total market capitalization of $316,859.00 and $29,809.00 worth of LIQ Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LIQ Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One LIQ Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LIQ Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LIQ Protocol

LIQ Protocol launched on May 31st, 2021. LIQ Protocol’s total supply is 99,999,785 tokens. LIQ Protocol’s official Twitter account is @liqprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIQ Protocol’s official website is liqsolana.com.

LIQ Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIQ Protocol (LIQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. LIQ Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LIQ Protocol is 0.00297192 USD and is down -19.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $66,584.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://liqsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIQ Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIQ Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIQ Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIQ Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIQ Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.