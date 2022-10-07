Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LTHM. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.30 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Livent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.48.

Livent Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Livent stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Livent in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Livent in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

