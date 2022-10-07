Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $399.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

