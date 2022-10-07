Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LOGI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $47.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $91.13.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. Logitech International’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Logitech International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $695,000.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

