Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $47.04

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.04, but opened at $45.10. Logitech International shares last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 17,276 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.0023 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

