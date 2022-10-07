Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800,681 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $195,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $247,100,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $52,474,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

ABT stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. 661,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

