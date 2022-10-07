Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $139.63 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,506,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,835 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $139,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 45,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

