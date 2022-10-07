Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 11,196 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 175,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,480. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

