Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,990 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.40. 195,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

