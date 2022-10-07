Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 8,617 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after purchasing an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

CL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 305,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,469. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

