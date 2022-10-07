Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $259.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $259.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LOW. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after acquiring an additional 331,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

