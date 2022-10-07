Luzion Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2,403.52 (LZN)

Luzion Protocol (LZN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Luzion Protocol has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One Luzion Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Luzion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2,403.52 and approximately $28,428.00 worth of Luzion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Luzion Protocol Token Profile

Luzion Protocol’s launch date was April 14th, 2022. Luzion Protocol’s total supply is 324,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,000 tokens. Luzion Protocol’s official website is luzion.io. Luzion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @revoluziontoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Luzion Protocol is revoluzion.medium.com/luzion-protocol-385-945-90-apy-3729b8d8b0bb. The Reddit community for Luzion Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/revoluziontoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Luzion Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Luzion Protocol (LZN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Luzion Protocol has a current supply of 324,758 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Luzion Protocol is 0.00734584 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $226.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luzion.io.”

