LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Lifted by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.9% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 68,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $78.53. 43,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,686. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

