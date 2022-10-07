M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $904.69

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 904.69 ($10.93) and traded as low as GBX 806 ($9.74). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 842 ($10.17), with a volume of 22,933 shares.

M.P. Evans Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £461.42 million and a P/E ratio of 505.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 821.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 904.31.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

M.P. Evans Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.