Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after buying an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.6 %

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,387. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.