Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 3.8% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,141,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.35. 1,034,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,676. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

