Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $71.27. Approximately 4,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 262,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,616,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,122,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $13,059,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

