Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.20

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$20.20 and last traded at C$20.38, with a volume of 148338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 521.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,900.00%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

