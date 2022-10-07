Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Reduced by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.