Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nikola Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,890,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,366,577. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

