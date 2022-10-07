Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $93.80

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.80 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 94.48 ($1.14), with a volume of 1475496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.18 ($1.16).

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 185.38 ($2.24).

The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

