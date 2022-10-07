Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 770 ($9.30) and last traded at GBX 790 ($9.55). 46,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 296,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 800 ($9.67).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Marlowe Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £740.66 million and a P/E ratio of 79,000.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 731.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 804.43.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Further Reading

