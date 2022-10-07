Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Increased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.2% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.77.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $296.09. 17,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.32 and a 200 day moving average of $337.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

