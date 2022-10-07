MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $19.93 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $361.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

