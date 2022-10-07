Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in Paychex by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Paychex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.60. 97,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,357. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.71.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

